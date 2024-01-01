Menu
Push To Start * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Downhill Brake Control * Traction/Stability Control * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Leather Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Auto Start/Stop * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Auto/Tiptronic Transmission * Normal/Sport/Smart Modes * Climate Control * Headlight Controls * Emergency Brake Assist * Heated Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * AWD Lock * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Blind Spot Safety * Parking Safety * Rear Cross Traffic Safety * USB/Bluetooth * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Blue Link * WIFI * Phone Projection * Valet Mode * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * Front Fog Lights * 17 Alloy Wheels * Roof Rails * Sunroof *

2022 Hyundai KONA

91,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

SE AWD

2022 Hyundai KONA

SE AWD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB9NU803115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2022 Hyundai KONA