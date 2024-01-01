$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
SE AWD
2022 Hyundai KONA
SE AWD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Push To Start * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Downhill Brake Control * Traction/Stability Control * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Leather Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Auto Start/Stop * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Auto/Tiptronic Transmission * Normal/Sport/Smart Modes * Climate Control * Headlight Controls * Emergency Brake Assist * Heated Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * AWD Lock * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Blind Spot Safety * Parking Safety * Rear Cross Traffic Safety * USB/Bluetooth * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Blue Link * WIFI * Phone Projection * Valet Mode * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * Front Fog Lights * 17 Alloy Wheels * Roof Rails * Sunroof *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lebada Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lebada Motors
Lebada Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-653-1212