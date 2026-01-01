Menu
2022 Kia Soul

60,361 KM

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Soul

EV Limited

13500665

2022 Kia Soul

EV Limited

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,361KM
VIN KNDJ33A11N7025945

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,361 KM

E-Sign Documents

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-XXXX

519-621-7711

1-877-621-7117
2022 Kia Soul