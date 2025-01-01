Menu
ONE OWNER *** RX350 *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** REMOTE START *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** POWER FRONT SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 34957KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: $42995

CASH PRICE: $43995


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2022 Lexus RX

34,957 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus RX

RX 350 / ROOF / LEATHER / AWD / ONE OWNER

12168570

2022 Lexus RX

RX 350 / ROOF / LEATHER / AWD / ONE OWNER

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,957KM
VIN 2T2HZMDA1NC312064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,957 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** RX350 *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** REMOTE START *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** POWER FRONT SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 34957KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: $42995

CASH PRICE: $43995


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-XXXX

519-621-4333

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2022 Lexus RX