2022 Lexus RX
RX 350 / ROOF / LEATHER / AWD / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,605 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** RX350 *** LEATHER *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** COOLED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** POWER LIFTGATE *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 54605KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
FINANCE PRICE: $42995
CASH PRICE: $43995
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
