Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** RX350 *** LEATHER *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** COOLED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** POWER LIFTGATE *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 54605KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><strong>FINANCE PRICE: $42995</strong></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $43995</strong><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2022 Lexus RX

54,605 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Lexus RX

RX 350 / ROOF / LEATHER / AWD / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle
12281943

2022 Lexus RX

RX 350 / ROOF / LEATHER / AWD / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1741983087
  2. 1741983087
  3. 1741983087
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,605KM
VIN 2T2HZMDA2NC322392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,605 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** RX350 *** LEATHER *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** COOLED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** POWER LIFTGATE *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 54605KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: $42995

CASH PRICE: $43995

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL / PANO ROOF / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Ford Edge SEL / PANO ROOF / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM 129,560 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Ford Fusion SE / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS / NO ACCIDENTS 139,468 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V SE / AWD / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / ALLOYS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Honda CR-V SE / AWD / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / ALLOYS 141,181 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2022 Lexus RX