Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** NO ACCIDENTS *** RESERVE *** BLACK OUT PACKAGE *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** HTD SEATS *** 360 CAMERA ** 22 16-SPOKE BLACK WHEELS *** CAPTAIN CHAIRS *** LIKE NEW *** ONLY 18,211 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2022 Lincoln Navigator

18,211 KM

Details Description Features

$73,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Lincoln Navigator

RESERVE / PANO ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS / LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
13171142

2022 Lincoln Navigator

RESERVE / PANO ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS / LOADED

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1762989148010
  2. 1762989148507
Contact Seller

$73,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,211KM
VIN 5LMJJ2LT6NEL05282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 18,211 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** RESERVE *** BLACK OUT PACKAGE *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** HTD SEATS *** 360 CAMERA ** 22" 16-SPOKE BLACK WHEELS *** CAPTAIN CHAIRS *** LIKE NEW *** ONLY 18,211 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2022 Lincoln Navigator RESERVE / PANO ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS / LOADED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Lincoln Navigator RESERVE / PANO ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS / LOADED 18,211 KM $73,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue PLATINUM / NAV / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue PLATINUM / NAV / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / AWD 113,391 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer XLT / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / PANO ROOF / LEATHER for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Ford Explorer XLT / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / PANO ROOF / LEATHER 123,704 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$73,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2022 Lincoln Navigator