2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

75,340 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Cross S-AWC ( Super All Wheel Control) * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Front Collision Monitoring * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH * Android Auto

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

75,340KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10214649
  • VIN: JA4ATUAA9NZ602712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,340 KM

Vehicle Description

S-AWC ( Super All Wheel Control) * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Front Collision Monitoring * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH * Android Auto * iPod Connect * Eco Mode * AWD Lock * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Traction Control * Automatic/Manual Mode * Dual Climate Control * Alloy Rims * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Wiper *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

