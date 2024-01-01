$39,995+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
CLASSIC WARLOCK CREW CAB 4X4 HEMI * Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display GPS navigation * Push To Start * Auto Start * Rear View Camera * Google Andr
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
CLASSIC WARLOCK CREW CAB 4X4 HEMI * Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display GPS navigation * Push To Start * Auto Start * Rear View Camera * Google Andr
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,295KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LTXNS207297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,295 KM
Vehicle Description
CLASSIC WARLOCK CREW CAB 4X4 HEMI * Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display GPS navigation * Push To Start * Auto Start * Rear View Camera * Google Android Auto USB mobile projection 8.4–inch touchscreen Apple CarPlay capable * B–pillar black–out Warlock Package Black exterior badging Black Ram's head tailgate badge Black grille with Ram lettering Black 4x4 badge Black dual exhaust tips Rear heavy–duty shock absorbers 20–inch Semi–Gloss Black aluminum wheels Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * Dual Climate Control * LED fog lamps Tow hooks * Front heated seats Heated steering wheel * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * Power Seats/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Auto 4WD Modes * Park Assist * Front Fog Lamps * Hood Ducts * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Tow/Haul Mode * Cruise Control * Ram U Connect * Power Rear Sliding Window * AM/FM/SXM * Projection Mode * Valet Mode * Heated Mirrors * Emergency Brake Assist * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Digital Cluster * Power Outlets * AUX/USB/Bluetooth * Premium Alpine Sound System * Goodyear Tires * 20” Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust * Tow Hitch * Rear Parking Sensors * WIFI/Hot Spot * Hill Start Assist * Mirror Dimmer * All Season Rubber Mats * Tinted Windows * Front Tow Hooks * Bed Liner * Navigation * 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission * Anti–spin differential rear axle
FINANCE PRICE: $39,995 *
CASH PRICE: $41,995
So, you've got some bad credit issues and are thinking of financing a car loan. Don't worry! It's possible
https://lebadamotors.com/online-credit-application
Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.
Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!
The Essential Fine Print: Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.
*This Vehicle was a previous daily rental. All ex-rentals come fully maintained and re-conditioned by the rental company, and rentals are fully serviced during rental period. Strict guidelines are followed to up keep the condition mechanically/cosmetically by rental companies.
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
