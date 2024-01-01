2022 Suzuki

$8,490+ tax & licensing
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
$8,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Fishing Boat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
NEVER BEEN USED 2022 SUZUMAR MX-320-ORAB D/H 10.5' - POWERED BY A SUZUKI 9.9HP OUTBOARD 4-STROKE WITH ZERO HOURS - ALUMINUM TRAILER - 5 PERSON -
RIGID V-BOTTOM ALUMINUM DOUBLE-HULL - ALUMINUM PANEL FLOOR - ALUMINUM STORAGE LOCKER -
Include 2 Oars, Foot Pump, Carry Bag, Repair Kit, Mooring Rope, Bench Seat, and a Forward Aluminum Storage Locker -
Rigid V-hull inflatables offer the best comfort, ride, fuel efficiency, and weight-carrying capacity. All the benefits of a deep V aluminum boat with the added stability and load capacity of an inflatable -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:
www.asprestigeautosales.com
