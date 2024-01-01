Menu
2022 Suzuki -

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
2022 Suzuki -

9.9HP + INFLATE BOAT SUZUMAR MX-320-ORAB D/H

2022 Suzuki -

9.9HP + INFLATE BOAT SUZUMAR MX-320-ORAB D/H

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Fishing Boat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

NEVER BEEN USED 2022 SUZUMAR MX-320-ORAB D/H 10.5' - POWERED BY A SUZUKI 9.9HP OUTBOARD 4-STROKE WITH ZERO HOURS - ALUMINUM TRAILER - 5 PERSON -

RIGID V-BOTTOM ALUMINUM DOUBLE-HULL - ALUMINUM PANEL FLOOR - ALUMINUM STORAGE LOCKER -

Include 2 Oars, Foot Pump, Carry Bag, Repair Kit, Mooring Rope, Bench Seat, and a Forward Aluminum Storage Locker -

Rigid V-hull inflatables offer the best comfort, ride, fuel efficiency, and weight-carrying capacity. All the benefits of a deep V aluminum boat with the added stability and load capacity of an inflatable -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2022 Suzuki -