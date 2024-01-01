Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** STANDARD RANGE PLUS *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** HEATED SEATS *** LEATHER *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** KEYLESS START/ENRTY *** AUTO  *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 13,045KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2022 Tesla Model 3

13,045 KM

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5YJ3E1EA2NF332598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,045 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** STANDARD RANGE PLUS *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** HEATED SEATS *** LEATHER *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** KEYLESS START/ENRTY *** AUTO  *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 13,045KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

