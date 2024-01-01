$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,246 KM
Vehicle Description
SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Dynamic Radar Cruise Control * Lane Tracing Alert * Steering Assist * Lane Centering System * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Pre Collision System * Emergency Brake Assist * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjustment * Power Trunk Release/Gas Cap * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Steering Wheel * Rear View Camera * Paddle Shifters * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * ECO/Sport Mode * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Heated Mirrors * Voice Recognition * USB/C Port * AM/FM/SXM * Bluetooth * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Valet Mode * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * 17 Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust * All Season Rubber Floor Mats *
Lebada Motors
519-653-1212
519-653-1212