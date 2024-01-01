Menu
SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Dynamic Radar Cruise Control * Lane Tracing Alert * Steering Assist * Lane Centering System * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Pre Collision System * Emergency Brake Assist * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjustment * Power Trunk Release/Gas Cap * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Steering Wheel * Rear View Camera * Paddle Shifters * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * ECO/Sport Mode * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Heated Mirrors * Voice Recognition * USB/C Port * AM/FM/SXM * Bluetooth * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Valet Mode * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * 17 Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust * All Season Rubber Floor Mats *

2022 Toyota Camry

79,246 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry

SE

2022 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,246KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1G11AK3NU636764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,246 KM

Vehicle Description

SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Dynamic Radar Cruise Control * Lane Tracing Alert * Steering Assist * Lane Centering System * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Pre Collision System * Emergency Brake Assist * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjustment * Power Trunk Release/Gas Cap * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Steering Wheel * Rear View Camera * Paddle Shifters * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * ECO/Sport Mode * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Heated Mirrors * Voice Recognition * USB/C Port * AM/FM/SXM * Bluetooth * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Valet Mode * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * 17 Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust * All Season Rubber Floor Mats *

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2022 Toyota Camry