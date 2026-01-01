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<p>GR86 *** MANUAL TRANSMISSION *** TRACK MODE *** CRUISE CONTROL *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** POWER OPTIONS *** LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br><br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2022 Toyota GR86

97,838 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Toyota GR86

MANUAL / NO ACCIDENTS / BLUETOOTH / TRACK MODE

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14021757

2022 Toyota GR86

MANUAL / NO ACCIDENTS / BLUETOOTH / TRACK MODE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1777582757845
  2. 1777582758333
  3. 1777582758761
  4. 1777582759197
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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,838KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1ZNBB10N9752221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 97,838 KM

Vehicle Description

GR86 *** MANUAL TRANSMISSION *** TRACK MODE *** CRUISE CONTROL *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** POWER OPTIONS *** LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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519-621-4333

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519-621-4333

2022 Toyota GR86