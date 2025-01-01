Menu
2022 Toyota Highlander

75,141 KM

$48,989

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID LE

12621726

2022 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID LE

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

$48,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,141KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDBBRCH3NS561077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2505821
  • Mileage 75,141 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030

$48,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2022 Toyota Highlander