Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Tacoma

61,623 KM

Details Features

$43,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 11492090
  2. 11492090
  3. 11492090
  4. 11492090
  5. 11492090
  6. 11492090
  7. 11492090
  8. 11492090
  9. 11492090
  10. 11492090
  11. 11492090
  12. 11492090
  13. 11492090
  14. 11492090
  15. 11492090
  16. 11492090
  17. 11492090
  18. 11492090
  19. 11492090
  20. 11492090
  21. 11492090
  22. 11492090
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,623KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN7NT006058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2307921
  • Mileage 61,623 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE 111,293 KM $19,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Fit EX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Honda Fit EX 109,557 KM $14,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Dodge Durango GT 32,309 KM $41,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma