2022 Toyota Tacoma

7,125 KM

Details Features

$49,989

+ tax & licensing
$49,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road 4x4 Double Cab

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road 4x4 Double Cab

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,989

+ taxes & licensing

7,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9310762
  • Stock #: 2300311
  • VIN: 3TYCZ5AN4NT085783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2300311
  • Mileage 7,125 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

