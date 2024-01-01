Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** COMFORTLINE *** LEATHER *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 52239KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $29,995</strong><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

52,239 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE / LEATHER / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS / AWD

Watch This Vehicle
11938977

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE / LEATHER / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS / AWD

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1732134738
  2. 1732134741
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,239KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX4NM024363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,239 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** COMFORTLINE *** LEATHER *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 52239KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $29,995

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE / AWD / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE / AWD / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 150,163 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 103,077 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE / AWC / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE / AWC / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS 100,105 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan