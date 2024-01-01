Menu
<p>LT *** EUV *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** REMOTE START *** POWER LIFTGATE *** AUTO *** AC ***ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 46725KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $27,495</strong></p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

46,725 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

LT / EV / REVERSE CAM / HATCHBACK / HTD SEATS

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

LT / EV / REVERSE CAM / HATCHBACK / HTD SEATS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,725KM
VIN 1G1FY6S05P4108614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,725 KM

Vehicle Description

LT *** EUV *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** REMOTE START *** POWER LIFTGATE *** AUTO *** AC ***ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 46725KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $27,495


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-XXXX

519-621-4333

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV