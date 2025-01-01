Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS *** Z71 *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 4WD *** CREW CAB *** POWER SEATS *** HILL ASSIST *** CRUISE CONTROL *** AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING *** TOW PACKAGE *** CLIMATE CONTROL ***  VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

49,894 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS / Z71 / NO ACCIDENTS / CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle
12918731

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS / Z71 / NO ACCIDENTS / CREW CAB

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1756495357889
  2. 1756495358417
  3. 1756495358892
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,894KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUDCED0PG206282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,894 KM

Vehicle Description

CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS *** Z71 *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 4WD *** CREW CAB *** POWER SEATS *** HILL ASSIST *** CRUISE CONTROL *** AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING *** TOW PACKAGE *** CLIMATE CONTROL ***  VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****



HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS / Z71 / NO ACCIDENTS / CREW CAB for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS / Z71 / NO ACCIDENTS / CREW CAB 49,894 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V SPORT / ROOF / LEATHER TRIM / AWD / HTD SEATS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Honda CR-V SPORT / ROOF / LEATHER TRIM / AWD / HTD SEATS 158,370 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax LS / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax LS / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / AUTO 35,187 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500