NO ACCIDENTS *** EX *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE:

CASH PRICE:

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2023 Honda Accord

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Accord

EX / ROOF / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / ALLOYS

2023 Honda Accord

EX / ROOF / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / ALLOYS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1HGCY1F30PA801899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** EX *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE:

CASH PRICE:

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2023 Honda Accord