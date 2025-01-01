$25,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V
LX - 4WD - 2.0L
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***
2023 HONDA HRV LX AWD - BLACK EDITION
32000KM
2.0L 4CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
BACKUP CAMERA
NEW BRIDGESTONE BLIZZAK WINTER TIRES
NEW BRAKES
THIS UNIT IS CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO!
FACTORY WARRANTY TILL 2026 OR 160000KM
$25995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND ADDITIONAL WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.
EAGLE AUTO SALES
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
