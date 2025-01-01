2023 Honda HR-V

Menu
<p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>2023 HONDA HRV LX AWD - BLACK EDITION</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>32000KM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>2.0L 4CYL ENGINE</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>AUTOMATIC</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>BACKUP CAMERA</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>NEW BRIDGESTONE BLIZZAK WINTER TIRES</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>NEW BRAKES</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>THIS UNIT IS CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO!</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>FACTORY WARRANTY TILL 2026 OR 160000KM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>$25995 CERTIFIED + TAX</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>FINANCING AND ADDITIONAL WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>EAGLE AUTO SALES</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>519-998-3156 </span></p>

2023 Honda HR-V

32,000 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V

LX - 4WD - 2.0L

12117198

2023 Honda HR-V

LX - 4WD - 2.0L

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,000KM
Good Condition

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2023 Honda HR-V