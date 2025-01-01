$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
GT / AWD / NAV / LEATHER / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENT
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,774 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR *** COOLED SEATS *** HEADS-UP DISPLAY *** SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 77,774KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
FINANCE PRICE:
CASH PRICE:
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
