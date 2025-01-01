Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>KURO *** NO ACCIDENTS *** AWD *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** HEATED SEATS *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2023 Mazda CX-5

96,466 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mazda CX-5

KURO / NO ACCIDENTS/ LEATHER/ ROOF/ HTD SEATS/ AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13106504

2023 Mazda CX-5

KURO / NO ACCIDENTS/ LEATHER/ ROOF/ HTD SEATS/ AWD

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1761330191453
  2. 1761330191890
  3. 1761330192332
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,466KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM4P0275826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,466 KM

Vehicle Description

KURO *** NO ACCIDENTS *** AWD *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** HEATED SEATS *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT / XTR / NO ACCIDENTS / 5.0L / REAR CAM / 4X4 for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT / XTR / NO ACCIDENTS / 5.0L / REAR CAM / 4X4 152,800 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 PLATINUM / 3.5L ECO / NAV / LEATHER / PANO ROOF for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Ford F-150 PLATINUM / 3.5L ECO / NAV / LEATHER / PANO ROOF 141,651 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 SPORT / NO ACCIDENTS / 5.0L / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Ford F-150 SPORT / NO ACCIDENTS / 5.0L / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS 152,139 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2023 Mazda CX-5