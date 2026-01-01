$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
2023 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,874KM
VIN JN8BT3CB9PW206928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1240
- Mileage 39,874 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
