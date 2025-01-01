Menu
2023 Subaru Forester

53,650 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru Forester

PREMIUM

12625821

2023 Subaru Forester

PREMIUM

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,650KM
VIN JF2SKEEC7PH405076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1170
  • Mileage 53,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Sunroof

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2023 Subaru Forester