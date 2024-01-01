Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** WRX *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 49200KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $29,495

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM

ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2023 Subaru WRX

49,200 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru WRX

WRX / MANUAL / BACKCAM / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

11913026

2023 Subaru WRX

WRX / MANUAL / BACKCAM / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,200KM
VIN JF1VBAA68P9807449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,200 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** WRX *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 49200KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $29,495


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-621-XXXX

519-621-4333

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2023 Subaru WRX