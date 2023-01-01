$37,900+ tax & licensing
519-623-5991
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport MANUAL TRANSMISSION!
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
$37,900
- Listing ID: 10340271
- Stock #: 23027B
- VIN: JF2GTAFC6PG218184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,127 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE! JUST LIKE BRAND NEW! VERY LOW MILEAGE! TAKE A LOOK TODAY! 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Sport featuring six speed manual transmission, five passenger seating, AM/FM stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Satellite radio equipped, one-touch power windows, steering wheel mounted controls, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, keyless ignition, rearview camera, leather steering wheel, turn signal mirrors, child seat anchors, rear door child safety locks, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.
