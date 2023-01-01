Menu
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

9,127 KM

Details Description Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport MANUAL TRANSMISSION!

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport MANUAL TRANSMISSION!

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

9,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10340271
  • Stock #: 23027B
  • VIN: JF2GTAFC6PG218184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23027B
  • Mileage 9,127 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE! JUST LIKE BRAND NEW! VERY LOW MILEAGE! TAKE A LOOK TODAY! 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Sport featuring six speed manual transmission, five passenger seating, AM/FM stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Satellite radio equipped, one-touch power windows, steering wheel mounted controls, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, keyless ignition, rearview camera, leather steering wheel, turn signal mirrors, child seat anchors, rear door child safety locks, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.



FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

