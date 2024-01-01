Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** LONG RANGE *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID  *** HEATED SEATS *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LEATHER *** KEYLESS START *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 20335KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $52,995</strong></p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2023 Tesla Model Y

20,335 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE / AWD / NAV / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE / AWD / NAV / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1727982311
  2. 1727982321
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,335KM
VIN LRWYGDEE7PC162143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,335 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** LONG RANGE *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID  *** HEATED SEATS *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LEATHER *** KEYLESS START *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 20335KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $52,995


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS 131,142 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 REBEL / 4x4 / CREW CAB / FUEL RIMS / NAV / ROOF for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 RAM 1500 REBEL / 4x4 / CREW CAB / FUEL RIMS / NAV / ROOF 19,565 KM $62,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS / 4x4 / QUAD CAB / 6'4
2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS / 4x4 / QUAD CAB / 6'4" BOX / ONE OWNER 42,787 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2023 Tesla Model Y