Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Corolla

13,467 KM

Details Features

$32,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 11393050
  2. 11393050
  3. 11393050
  4. 11393050
  5. 11393050
  6. 11393050
  7. 11393050
  8. 11393050
  9. 11393050
  10. 11393050
  11. 11393050
  12. 11393050
  13. 11393050
  14. 11393050
  15. 11393050
  16. 11393050
  17. 11393050
  18. 11393050
  19. 11393050
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,467KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE4P3201921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 205751
  • Mileage 13,467 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE 69,327 KM $34,989 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE 171,868 KM $20,989 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 13,467 KM $32,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Corolla