$50,989+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$50,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,764KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN8PT120036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2407501
- Mileage 41,764 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Cambridge Toyota
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
