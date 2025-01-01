$67,989+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Pro
Location
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030
$67,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,189KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN3PT162808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2506721
- Mileage 22,189 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD PRO
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
2023 Toyota Tacoma