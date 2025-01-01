Menu
Account
Sign In
TRD PRO

2023 Toyota Tacoma

22,189 KM

Details Description Features

$67,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Pro

Watch This Vehicle
12854963

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Pro

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 12854963
  2. 12854963
  3. 12854963
  4. 12854963
  5. 12854963
  6. 12854963
  7. 12854963
  8. 12854963
  9. 12854963
  10. 12854963
  11. 12854963
  12. 12854963
  13. 12854963
  14. 12854963
  15. 12854963
  16. 12854963
  17. 12854963
  18. 12854963
  19. 12854963
  20. 12854963
  21. 12854963
  22. 12854963
  23. 12854963
  24. 12854963
Contact Seller

$67,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,189KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN3PT162808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2506721
  • Mileage 22,189 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD PRO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro 22,189 KM $67,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Stinger GT Limited for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Kia Stinger GT Limited 94,831 KM $30,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 46,532 KM $28,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2023 Toyota Tacoma