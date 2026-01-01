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<p>COMFORTLINE *** RLINE BLACK EDITION *** NO ACCIDENTS *** LEATHER *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** HEATED SEATS *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** PARKING SENSORS *** POWER DRIVER SEAT *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br><br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

50,232 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE / RLINE BLACK EDITION / NO ACCIDENTS

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14133784.812422774?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31090

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE / RLINE BLACK EDITION / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,232KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV8B7AX7PM021387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,232 KM

Vehicle Description

COMFORTLINE *** RLINE BLACK EDITION *** NO ACCIDENTS *** LEATHER *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** HEATED SEATS *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** PARKING SENSORS *** POWER DRIVER SEAT *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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519-621-4333

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Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan