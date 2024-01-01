Menu
2024 Honda Civic

5,575 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 11464978
  2. 11464978
Used
5,575KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F35RH116264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,575 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2024 Honda Civic