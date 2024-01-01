$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
Used
5,575KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F35RH116264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,575 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
