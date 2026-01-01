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<p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>GREAT CIVIC! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! TEST DRIVE TODAY! </strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>2024 Honda Civic Sport featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, </span><span style=color:rgb( 34 , 34 , 34 )>remote engine starter, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, power sunroof, </span><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, proximity key entry, push button start, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, remote keyless entry, auto-on/off headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.</span><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services. </span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 255 , 0 , 0 )><strong>FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!</span></p>

2024 Honda Civic

28,681 KM

Details Description Features

$31,521

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda Civic

Sport POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

Watch This Vehicle
13987533

2024 Honda Civic

Sport POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 13987533
  2. 13987533
  3. 13987533
  4. 13987533
Contact Seller

$31,521

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
28,681KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F52RH113100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25391A
  • Mileage 28,681 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CIVIC! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! TEST DRIVE TODAY!

2024 Honda Civic Sport featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, remote engine starter, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, proximity key entry, push button start, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, remote keyless entry, auto-on/off headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.

FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!

Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
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519-623-XXXX

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519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
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$31,521

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2024 Honda Civic