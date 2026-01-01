$31,521+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Civic
Sport POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™
2024 Honda Civic
Sport POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$31,521
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25391A
- Mileage 28,681 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CIVIC! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! TEST DRIVE TODAY!
2024 Honda Civic Sport featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, remote engine starter, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, proximity key entry, push button start, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, remote keyless entry, auto-on/off headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.
FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
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Cambridge Centre Honda
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519-623-XXXX(click to show)
519-623-5991
Alternate Numbers1-800-387-3080
+ taxes & licensing>
519-623-5991