2024 Lincoln Nautilus

<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** RESERVE *** HYBRID *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED/COOLED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** ACTIVE SUSPENSION *** AUTOMATIC PARKING *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** POWER LIFTGATE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 13020KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><strong>FINANCE PRICE: $60,995</strong></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $61,995</strong><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

$60,995

+ tax & licensing
12177367

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1739305929
  2. 1739305931
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
13,020KM
VIN 5LMPJ8K4XRJ839566

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,020 KM

NO ACCIDENTS *** RESERVE *** HYBRID *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED/COOLED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** ACTIVE SUSPENSION *** AUTOMATIC PARKING *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** POWER LIFTGATE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 13020KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: $60,995

CASH PRICE: $61,995

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-621-4333

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

