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2024 Nissan Sentra

30,823 KM

Details

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Sentra

S

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14163310.813421003?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=24742

2024 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,823KM
VIN 3N1AB8BV0RY311438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1279
  • Mileage 30,823 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
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519-621-XXXX

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519-621-7711

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1-877-621-7117
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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2024 Nissan Sentra