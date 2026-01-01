$19,995+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Sentra
S
2024 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,823KM
VIN 3N1AB8BV0RY311438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1279
- Mileage 30,823 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
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519-621-XXXX(click to show)
519-621-7711
Alternate Numbers1-877-621-7117
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2024 Nissan Sentra