Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TOURING *** NO ACCIDENTS *** HEATED SEATS *** 11.6 TOUCHSCREEN *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AWD *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** STEERING ASSIST *** MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES *** BLUETOOTH *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

34,315 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

TOURING / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / 11.6" SCREEN

Watch This Vehicle
12936665

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

TOURING / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / 11.6" SCREEN

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1757018523160
  2. 1757018523603
  3. 1757018524055
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,315KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GUADCXR8264176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,315 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING *** NO ACCIDENTS *** HEATED SEATS *** 11.6 " TOUCHSCREEN *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AWD *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** STEERING ASSIST *** MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES *** BLUETOOTH *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax LS / NO ACCIDENTS / CRUISE CONTROL / BLUETOOTH for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Chevrolet Trax LS / NO ACCIDENTS / CRUISE CONTROL / BLUETOOTH 144,811 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic EX / NO ACCIDENTS / SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / LOW KM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Honda Civic EX / NO ACCIDENTS / SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / LOW KM 99,658 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Forester I-TOURING / NO ACCIDENTS / PANO ROOF / REAR CAM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Subaru Forester I-TOURING / NO ACCIDENTS / PANO ROOF / REAR CAM 114,449 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2024 Subaru Crosstrek