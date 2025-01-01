Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Toyota Highlander

14,631 KM

Details Features

$53,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12621729

2024 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 12621729
  2. 12621729
  3. 12621729
  4. 12621729
  5. 12621729
  6. 12621729
  7. 12621729
  8. 12621729
  9. 12621729
  10. 12621729
  11. 12621729
  12. 12621729
  13. 12621729
  14. 12621729
  15. 12621729
  16. 12621729
  17. 12621729
  18. 12621729
  19. 12621729
  20. 12621729
  21. 12621729
  22. 12621729
  23. 12621729
  24. 12621729
  25. 12621729
Contact Seller

$53,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,631KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDKDRBH3RS563980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2505291
  • Mileage 14,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota Camry SE 82,810 KM $28,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury 65,623 KM $33,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda HR-V Sport for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Honda HR-V Sport 70,893 KM $30,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2024 Toyota Highlander