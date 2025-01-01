$53,989+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030
Used
14,631KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDKDRBH3RS563980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2505291
- Mileage 14,631 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
