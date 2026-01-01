$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda CR-V
Sport HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™
2025 Honda CR-V
Sport HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25422A
- Mileage 17,292 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CR-V! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! ONE PREVIOUS OWNER!
2025 Honda CR-V Sport featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, remote engine starter, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, proximity key entry, push button start, Idle stop, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system, Road Departure Mitigation system, Traffic Jam Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor, remote keyless entry, LED daytime running lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.
FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
Vehicle Features
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Cambridge Centre Honda
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519-623-XXXX(click to show)
519-623-5991
Alternate Numbers1-800-387-3080
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519-623-5991