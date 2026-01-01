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<p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>GREAT CR-V! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! ONE PREVIOUS OWNER!</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>2025 Honda CR-V Sport featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, remote engine starter, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, proximity key entry, push button start, Idle stop, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system, Road Departure Mitigation system, Traffic Jam Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor, remote keyless entry, LED daytime running lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from </span><span style=color:rgb( 255 , 0 , 0 )>Honda Financial Services. </span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 255 , 0 , 0 )><strong>FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!</span></p>

2025 Honda CR-V

17,292 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Honda CR-V

Sport HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

Watch This Vehicle
13994436.807557988?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=16433

2025 Honda CR-V

Sport HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 13994436.807557988?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=16433
  2. 13994436
  3. 13994436
  4. 13994436
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
17,292KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H52SH115231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25422A
  • Mileage 17,292 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CR-V! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! ONE PREVIOUS OWNER!

2025 Honda CR-V Sport featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, remote engine starter, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, proximity key entry, push button start, Idle stop, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system, Road Departure Mitigation system, Traffic Jam Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor, remote keyless entry, LED daytime running lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.

FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!

Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2025 Honda CR-V Sport HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ for sale in Cambridge, ON
2025 Honda CR-V Sport HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ 17,292 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
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519-623-XXXX

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519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2025 Honda CR-V