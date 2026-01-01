$30,521+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Nissan Rogue
ARRIVING THIS WEEK!
2025 Nissan Rogue
ARRIVING THIS WEEK!
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$30,521
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
44,126KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB3SW156263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,126 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Exterior
Sunroof
Safety
Parking Distance Sensors
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
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519-623-XXXX(click to show)
519-623-5991
Alternate Numbers1-800-387-3080
$30,521
+ taxes & licensing>
Cambridge Centre Honda
519-623-5991
2025 Nissan Rogue