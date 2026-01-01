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2025 Nissan Rogue

44,126 KM

Details Features

$30,521

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Nissan Rogue

ARRIVING THIS WEEK!

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13994439

2025 Nissan Rogue

ARRIVING THIS WEEK!

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 13994439
  2. 13994439
  3. 13994439
  4. 13994439
  5. 13994439
Contact Seller

$30,521

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
44,126KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB3SW156263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,126 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof

Safety

Parking Distance Sensors

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
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519-623-XXXX

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519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
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$30,521

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2025 Nissan Rogue