2003 Chevrolet SSR

67,298 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

$33,995
$33,995

$33,995

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

2003 Chevrolet SSR

2003 Chevrolet SSR

Convertible

2003 Chevrolet SSR

Convertible

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

$33,995

67,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8611325
  • Stock #: NC 4232
  • VIN: 1gces14p63b101839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # NC 4232
  • Mileage 67,298 KM

Vehicle Description

SSR HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, POWER TOP, WIND SCREEN, 5.3L ENGINE, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, ETC.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
Remote Entry
4X2
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

