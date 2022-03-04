2003 Chevrolet SSR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 2 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8611325

8611325 Stock #: NC 4232

NC 4232 VIN: 1gces14p63b101839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # NC 4232

Mileage 67,298 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features 4X2 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.