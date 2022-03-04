$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-359-1102
2003 Chevrolet SSR
2003 Chevrolet SSR
Convertible
Location
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
705-359-1102
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
67,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8611325
- Stock #: NC 4232
- VIN: 1gces14p63b101839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # NC 4232
- Mileage 67,298 KM
Vehicle Description
SSR HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, POWER TOP, WIND SCREEN, 5.3L ENGINE, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, ETC.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
Remote Entry
4X2
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Country Auto Sales
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0