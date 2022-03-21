2006 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 3 9 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8870549

8870549 Stock #: NC 4269

NC 4269 VIN: 1zvft85h065103152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 47,392 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

