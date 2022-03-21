Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Mustang

47,392 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Mustang

2006 Ford Mustang

GT Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Mustang

GT Convertible

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

47,392KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8870549
  • Stock #: NC 4269
  • VIN: 1zvft85h065103152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 47,392 KM

Vehicle Description

GORGEOUS GT CONVERTIBLE, ONLY 47392 KM, AUTOMATIC, POWER TOP, POWER DRIVER SEAT, ROLL BAR, ETC.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Country Auto Sales

2018 Dodge Journey C...
 58,325 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 174,497 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue AW...
 97,895 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

Call Dealer

705-359-XXXX

(click to show)

705-359-1102

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory