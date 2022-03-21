$26,900+ tax & licensing
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-359-1102
2006 Ford Mustang
2006 Ford Mustang
GT Convertible
Location
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
705-359-1102
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
47,392KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8870549
- Stock #: NC 4269
- VIN: 1zvft85h065103152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 47,392 KM
Vehicle Description
GORGEOUS GT CONVERTIBLE, ONLY 47392 KM, AUTOMATIC, POWER TOP, POWER DRIVER SEAT, ROLL BAR, ETC.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
