2012 Dodge Journey

94,125 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8367477
  • Stock #: NC 4203
  • VIN: 3c4pddfg5ct171249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,125 KM

Vehicle Description

R/T, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, ONLY 94125 KM, 1 OWNER, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, SUNROOF, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, ETC.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-XXXX

705-359-1102

