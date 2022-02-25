$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD
Location
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
94,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8367477
- Stock #: NC 4203
- VIN: 3c4pddfg5ct171249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,125 KM
Vehicle Description
R/T, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, ONLY 94125 KM, 1 OWNER, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, SUNROOF, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, ETC.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
