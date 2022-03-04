Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

25,375 KM

Details Description Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

  1. 8572313
  2. 8572313
  3. 8572313
  4. 8572313
  5. 8572313
  6. 8572313
  7. 8572313
  8. 8572313
  9. 8572313
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

25,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8572313
  • VIN: 2g1fb1e39e9249559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 25,375 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 25375 KM, AUTOMATIC, 3.6L, PL, PW, PM, AC, TILT, CRUISE, PADDLE SHIFT, BACK UP CAM, TOUCH SCREEN, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, POWER SEATS, ETC.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Bluetooth
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Country Auto Sales

2014 Chevrolet Camar...
 25,375 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
1955 Ford CROWN VIC ...
 2,555 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 81,409 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

Call Dealer

705-359-XXXX

(click to show)

705-359-1102

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory