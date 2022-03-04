$25,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT
25,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8572313
- VIN: 2g1fb1e39e9249559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 25,375 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 25375 KM, AUTOMATIC, 3.6L, PL, PW, PM, AC, TILT, CRUISE, PADDLE SHIFT, BACK UP CAM, TOUCH SCREEN, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, POWER SEATS, ETC.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Bluetooth
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic
