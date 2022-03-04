Menu
2014 Ford Focus

97,022 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8494780
  Stock #: NC 4216
  VIN: 1fadp3n24el328235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,022 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED, TITANIUM, LOW KM, VERY CLEAN, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, REMOTE START, ETC.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Premium Audio
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

