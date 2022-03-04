$14,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
705-359-1102
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
97,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8494780
- Stock #: NC 4216
- VIN: 1fadp3n24el328235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,022 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED, TITANIUM, LOW KM, VERY CLEAN, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, REMOTE START, ETC.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Premium Audio
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
