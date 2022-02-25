2015 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 1 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8367480

8367480 Stock #: NC 4205

NC 4205 VIN: 1fmcu0gx3fuc48096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,125 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.