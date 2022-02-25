$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
SE
Location
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
104,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8367480
- Stock #: NC 4205
- VIN: 1fmcu0gx3fuc48096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,125 KM
Vehicle Description
FWD, CLOTH HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, BACK UP CAM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, DUAL EXHAUST.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic
