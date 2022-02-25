Menu
2015 Ford Escape

104,125 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8367480
  Stock #: NC 4205
  VIN: 1fmcu0gx3fuc48096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,125 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD, CLOTH HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, BACK UP CAM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, DUAL EXHAUST.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

