$28,995+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
SLT 4X4
Location
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
123,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8513963
- Stock #: NC 4218
- VIN: 1c6rr7gt4fs515142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,489 KM
Vehicle Description
SLT, QUAD CAB, 4X4, AUTO, PL, OW, PM, AC, TILT, CRUISE, TOW PACK, 20’ WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, 5.7L HEMI.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Bluetooth
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
