2015 RAM 1500

123,489 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
SLT 4X4

SLT 4X4

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

123,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8513963
  Stock #: NC 4218
  VIN: 1c6rr7gt4fs515142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,489 KM

Vehicle Description

SLT, QUAD CAB, 4X4, AUTO, PL, OW, PM, AC, TILT, CRUISE, TOW PACK, 20’ WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, 5.7L HEMI.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Bluetooth
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
8 speed automatic

