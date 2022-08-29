Menu
2016 GMC Savana

116,025 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

Cargo Van

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,025KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9083278
  • Stock #: NC 4295
  • VIN: 1gtw7aff9g1238019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 116,025 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Cargo van, side and rear doors with glass, power locks, power windows, ac, 2500, V8 motor. Previous Rental.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

