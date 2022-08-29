$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-359-1102
2016 GMC Savana
Cargo Van
Location
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
116,025KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9083278
- Stock #: NC 4295
- VIN: 1gtw7aff9g1238019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 116,025 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Cargo van, side and rear doors with glass, power locks, power windows, ac, 2500, V8 motor. Previous Rental.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
