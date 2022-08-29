2016 GMC Savana

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 0 2 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9083278

9083278 Stock #: NC 4295

NC 4295 VIN: 1gtw7aff9g1238019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 116,025 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Head Air Bag Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Exterior Steel Wheels Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.