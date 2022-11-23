Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Express

232,068 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Express

2017 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

232,068KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9378517
  • Stock #: NC 4291
  • VIN: 1gcwgaff4h1107338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 232,068 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

GREAT WORK VEHICLE. WILL BE CERTIFIED AND LUBE OIL FILTER PERFORMED WHEN SOLD

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Power Windows
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Country Auto Sales

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 251,989 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln Navigat...
 65,721 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 10,419 KM
$93,995 + tax & lic

Email North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

Call Dealer

705-359-XXXX

(click to show)

705-359-1102

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory