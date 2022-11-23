$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-359-1102
2017 Chevrolet Express
2017 Chevrolet Express
2500 Cargo
Location
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
705-359-1102
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
232,068KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9378517
- Stock #: NC 4291
- VIN: 1gcwgaff4h1107338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 232,068 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
GREAT WORK VEHICLE. WILL BE CERTIFIED AND LUBE OIL FILTER PERFORMED WHEN SOLD
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Power Windows
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Country Auto Sales
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0