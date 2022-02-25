Menu
2017 Ford Escape

145,499 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

North Country Auto Sales

705-359-1102

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

S

2017 Ford Escape

S

Location

North Country Auto Sales

3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

705-359-1102

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8367474
  Stock #: NC 4199
  VIN: 1fmcu0f77hua05119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,499 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX, 2 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES, AUTO, BACK UP CAM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, ETC.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
Bluetooth
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

