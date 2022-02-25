$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-359-1102
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
S
Location
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
705-359-1102
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
145,499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8367474
- Stock #: NC 4199
- VIN: 1fmcu0f77hua05119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,499 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX, 2 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES, AUTO, BACK UP CAM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, ETC.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
Bluetooth
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Country Auto Sales
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0