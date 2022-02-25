Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 4 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8367474

8367474 Stock #: NC 4199

NC 4199 VIN: 1fmcu0f77hua05119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,499 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.