$46,995+ tax & licensing
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Country Auto Sales
705-359-1102
2017 Ford F-250
2017 Ford F-250
XLT Reg cab Long box 4x4
Location
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0
705-359-1102
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
47,578KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8419305
- Stock #: NC 4213
- VIN: 1ftbf2b60hee75800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 47,578 KM
Vehicle Description
F250 XLT, REG CAB, LONG BOX, 4X4, AUTO, BACK UP CAM, REMOTE START, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, SYNC, BRAKE CONTROLLER, TONNEAU COVER, ETC.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Remote Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
North Country Auto Sales
3933 Highway 35, Cameron, ON K0M 1G0