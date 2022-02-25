2017 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 5 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8419305

8419305 Stock #: NC 4213

NC 4213 VIN: 1ftbf2b60hee75800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 47,578 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Remote Starter Tow Package Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.